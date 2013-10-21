BRIEF-Blucora announces proposed $425 mln senior secured credit facilities
* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities
Oct 21 The State of Hawaii is expected to sell $851.71 million of general obligation bonds during the week of Nov. 4, a market source said on Monday.
The sale will consist of $635 million of new general obligation bonds, $171.915 million of refunding general obligation bonds, and $44.795 million of taxable general obligation bonds.
The lead manager of the sale is Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to the preliminary official statement.
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott