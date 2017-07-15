FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Fire breaks out at Honolulu high-rise, injuries reported
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Weekahead: We could be heading for a fall
INDIAN MARKETS
Weekahead: We could be heading for a fall
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 15, 2017 / 2:11 AM / 2 days ago

Fire breaks out at Honolulu high-rise, injuries reported

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Friday in a 36-story condominium tower in Honolulu, with media reporting that several people could be trapped in their homes, as firefighters battled the flames.

Images broadcast by bystanders on the Periscope streaming service showed thick black smoke pouring from the Marco Polo condominium building as orange flames raged on several floors.

Emergency responders were treating several people at the scene, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper said, citing fire officials.

Fire officials were also responding to reports of people trapped in their apartments, the paper added.

At least 80 people were killed on June 14 when a fire gutted the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartments in London. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.