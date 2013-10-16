Lihue Hawaii Oct 16 Lawmakers on the tropical
island of Kauai, Hawaii, on Wednesday approved a hotly contested
measure aimed at reining in widespread pesticide use by
companies testing new genetically modified crops on the island.
The Kauai County Council passed the bill by a vote of six to
one after months of protests by islanders and mainland U.S.
groups who wanted to see a range of broad controls on the global
agrichemical companies that have found the island's tropical
climate ideal for year-round testing of new biotech crops.
The vote on Kauai came amid a global backlash against the
spread of genetically-modified organisms in food and feed(GMO).
Critics claim they contribute to greater pesticide use,
environmental damage and health concerns for people and animals.
But the industry says they are crucial for increasing global
food production and improving environmental sustainability.
"This victory is an amazing credit to the people of Kauai
who stood up to massive pressure from the GMO companies and won
their right to know about pesticides and GMOs in their
community," said Charles Margulis, a spokesman for the
California-based Center for Environmental Health, which
supported the bill.
Known as Hawaii's "Garden Isle," Kauai's landscape has
become fertile ground for testing of new crops by DuPont Pioneer
, Syngenta, BASF, and Dow
AgroSciences, which together have staked out work on an
estimated 15,000 acres on the isolated Hawaiian island.
DuPont, which fought to defeat the bill, was disappointed it
passed, and may sue to block its implementation, said spokesman
Josh St. Peters.
"We believe it to be bad policy - and the kind of regulation
that should remain at the state and federal level, where policy
makers and agencies are already empowered with oversight of our
industry," he said. "We believe that the bill is not legally
defensible and we continue to evaluate all of our business and
legal options."
Kauai is the fourth largest of the main Hawaiian Islands and
has a land area of 562.3 square miles and a population of about
67,000.
Many on the island have blamed health problems and pollution
on what they say is excessive use of pesticides as the companies
test a range of genetically altered crops. In early September,
more than 3,000 islanders took to the streets of Lihue with
signs and banners, and chanting "Pass the Bill."
More than 80 people lined up to offer testimony to the
council meeting, which started on Tuesday morning but lasted
until 3:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Only four people
testified against the bill, the rest asked for its passage.
Early versions of the measure introduced in June prohibited
open-air testing of experimental pesticides and genetically
modified crops, established a permitting process for the
industry and placed a temporary moratorium on the expansion of
GMO crop test fields.
"The people in my community have asked for help," Kauai
County Councilman Gary Hooser, who introduced the bill, said on
Tuesday. "People are concerned."
In an attempt to forge compromise last month, Hawaii Gov.
Neil Abercrombie proposed that pesticide and genetically
engineered seed corporations be allowed to voluntarily disclose
pesticide use.
The version of the bill that passed late Tuesday was
stripped of some of its tougher conditions and now requires the
agricultural companies to disclose the presence and use of
genetically modified crops and pesticides; establishes buffer
zones around schools, hospitals, homes and other areas, and
requires the county to conduct a study on the health and
environmental impacts of the industry.
Concerns about pesticide use on the island have been
mounting in recent years and some allege health problems,
including increased rates of cancer, are tied to the farm
chemicals on the experimental crop fields.
But testifying at the hearing, BASF representative Kirby
Kester said that passage of the bill was unwarranted because
there is no evidence the companies are doing any harm.
And prior to the meeting, Mark Phillipson, spokesman for
Syngenta Hawaii, said the industry was committed to a safe
environment.
"We abide by high standards to create a safe environment for
our workers, our neighbors and the community," Phillipson said.
A spokesman for Dow could not immediately be reached for
comment.