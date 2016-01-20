(Adds details of crash, search)
By Dan Whitcomb
Jan 19 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it
had halted its search for 12 Marines who have been missing since
two military helicopters collided last week off Hawaii's Oahu
island.
The Coast Guard said that as of sunset on Tuesday evening,
when the effort was formally called off, some 40,000 square
nautical miles of ocean had been searched, along with
shorelines.
"A decision to suspend searching without finding survivors
is extremely difficult given the depth of its impact and I know
I speak for the entire Coast Guard when I say our thoughts and
prayers are with Marine Corps helicopter squadron and
particularly with families and loved ones of those missing,"
Captain Jim Jenkins, acting commander of the Coast Guard's 14th
District, said.
The Coast Guard would support any future search operations
Marine Corps might want to launch, he added.
The CH-53E helicopters belonging to the 1st Marine Aircraft
Wing from the Marine Corps Air Station at Kaneohe Bay were on a
routine training mission when they were reported to have
collided just before midnight local time, according to the
Coast Guard.
The search was hampered by storms.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted debris in the water
off the town of Haleiwa on the north shore of Oahu but no
passengers were found. The debris field spanned more than 7
miles (11.27 km) off the coast, the Coast Guard said.
No distress call was issued by either aircraft. Authorities
were notified by a man standing on the beach who saw a fireball
over the ocean after seeing the helicopters flying in that area,
Carr said at a news conference.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen
Coates)