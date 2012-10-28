WASHINGTON Oct 28 A tsunami warning for Hawaii
has been downgraded to an advisory on Sunday, the Pacific
Tsunami Warning Center said.
Evacuation orders were also lifted for coastal areas, a
Hawaii civil defense official said.
At least 100,000 people in Hawaii were ordered to move from
the shoreline to higher ground late on Saturday after a tsunami
warning, but the first waves were less forceful than had been
feared and no damage was initially reported.
The tsunami was triggered by a powerful earthquake off
Canada's Pacific coast.
