(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 3 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc
said it would buy Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
, Hawaii's largest power supplier, for about $2.63 billion
in cash and stock to expand its regulated holdings.
As part of the deal, Hawaiian Electric will spin off its
subsidiary ASB Hawaii Inc, the parent company for American
Savings Bank, into a publicly traded company.
Hawaiian Electric shares were up 17.4 percent in extended
trading at $33.10, slightly shy of the deal value of $33.50 per
share, which includes the $8 per share estimated value of ASB
Hawaii.
NextEra, which owns Florida Power & Light Co, is one of the
largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States.
U.S. power producers have recently benefited from higher
prices set by regulators, and prefer the controlled market to
the volatile wholesale power market.
NextEra will give 0.2413 of its shares for each Hawaiian
Electric share, which equates to about $25.19 per share, based
on the stock's Wednesday close. The company will also pay a
one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share.
NextEra will assume $1.7 billion of Hawaiian Electric's
debt, the companies said, valuing the deal at about $4.3
billion.
The companies added there would be no "involuntary
reductions" to Hawaiian Electric's workforce for at least two
years after the deal closes.
American Savings Bank is one of Hawaii's largest
full-service financial institutions with over $5 billion in
assets.
The deal is expected to be neutral to NextEra's profit in
the first year after closing, which is expected in 12 months.
NextEra Energy were unchanged in extended trading from their
closing of $104.39 on Wednesday.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised Hawaiian Electric and
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was legal counsel.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc advised NextEra and Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz was legal counsel.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings and Savio D'Souza)