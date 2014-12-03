BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
Dec 3 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc said it would buy Hawaii's largest power supplier, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, for about $3.5 billion in cash and stock.
The offer of about $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 19 percent to Hawaiian Electric's Wednesday close of $28.19.
NextEra will also take on $1.7 billion in debt as part of the deal, the company said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.