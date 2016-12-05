Dec 5 Hawaiian Holdings Inc on Monday
raised its forecast for operating unit revenue, pushing the
company's stock to a record high.
In updated guidance for the carrier's fourth quarter ending
Dec. 31, Hawaiian said it expected unit revenue to rise between
3 percent and 6 percent from a year earlier, compared with prior
guidance it would grow up to 3.5 percent.
"Our North America-to-Hawaii business is very strong at the
moment, and we're seeing a lot of (last-minute) bookings for the
Hawaii vacation out of North America," Chief Executive Officer
Mark Dunkerley said in an interview. "Leisure is the business to
be in."
Hawaiian shares rose more than 5 percent to hit a record
high of $53.90, before paring gains and closing at $51.85.
Hawaiian also announced on Monday its intent to purchase one
Airbus A330-200 and lease an additional two Airbus A321neos, in
a move the company hopes will allow it to expand travel between
the U.S. West Coast and Hawaiian islands.
The additional aircraft will free the company to retire its
fleet of Boeing 767s by the end of 2018.
Hawaiian may replace a widebody A330 with two narrowbody
A321neos on certain routes, Dunkerley said. This would allow
Hawaiian to grow capacity moderately and offer travelers
multiple flight times.
Dunkerley said that Hawaiian's thinking on purchasing the
world's largest jetliner, the Airbus A380, has not changed,
despite the carrier having been open to considering the mammoth
aircraft.
The airline has previously said that while it is interested
in learning more about the jumbo jet's capabilities, an aircraft
of the A380's size would be limited to just a few of its
markets.
Purchasing the aircraft at this time "would be a very, very
long shot," Dunkerley told Reuters.
While Airbus Group SE is eager to sell the
double-decker aircraft, the European planemaker is not actively
campaigning for Hawaiian to add the A380 to its fleet, Dunkerley
said.
Doubts have grown about the ability of Airbus and Boeing Co
to sell four-engine jumbo jets, as airlines turn to
two-engine models that burn less fuel and cost less to fly.
Airbus has cut the A380's delivery target to 12 a year starting
in 2018 from 27 in 2015, and about half what is projected for
this year, to prevent a glut of unsold planes.
"We just don't have many routes that are big enough and
thick enough to be able to sustain an aircraft of that
capacity," Dunkerley said.
(Reporting by Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)