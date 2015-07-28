July 28 Hawaiian Holdings Inc, the parent of Hawaiian Airlines, said on Tuesday that second-quarter profit grew as lower fuel prices added to its bottom line and as demand stayed steady despite the strong U.S. dollar hurting foreign customers' spending power.

The airline increased income by 79 percent to earn $48.8 million in the quarter. Adjusted for special items, it earned $37.5 million, or 61 cents per diluted share, in line with analysts' average estimate for earnings per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While total revenue fell 0.8 percent to $571 million from a year earlier, Hawaiian's fuel costs fell far faster, dropping 35.4 percent to $113 million. Analysts on average estimated the carrier would post revenue of $646 million.

The company forecast that operating revenue per available seat mile would fall between 4 and 7 percent in the third quarter compared with a year prior, reflecting lower demand for U.S. airlines because of the U.S. dollar. Hawaiian expects its capacity will grow between 3 and 5 percent in the same time.

The carrier forecast unit costs excluding fuel to be up between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent in the third quarter, and up between 1.5 and 3.5 percent for the full year.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)