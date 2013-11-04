Nov 4 Oasis Management, a Hong Kong-based
investment fund, has taken a 5 percent stake in Hawaiian
Holdings Inc, parent of Hawaiian Airlines, the fund said
in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The investment reflects the fund's view that the airline is
undervalued based on the potential growth in traffic from Asia.
"The market seems to be fundamentally overlooking the
potential for Hawaiian as it opens direct routes to mainland
China," said Alex Shoghi, an analyst with Oasis.
In 2014, Hawaiian's main new route will be three weekly
flights to Beijing, Hawaiian's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter
Ingram, told Reuters in an interview last week.