BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 Tocos Beteiligung GmbH:
* Publishes takeover offer for Hawesko; offer price 40 euros per share
* Acceptance period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, 24:00 CET
* There is no minimum acceptance threshold
* Aims to strengthen financial position of Hawesko by adjusting dividend policy in form of reduction of dividend payout ratio
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts"