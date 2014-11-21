Nov 21 Tocos Beteiligung GmbH:

* Publishes takeover offer for Hawesko; offer price 40 euros per share

* Acceptance period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, 24:00 CET

* There is no minimum acceptance threshold

* Aims to strengthen financial position of Hawesko by adjusting dividend policy in form of reduction of dividend payout ratio