Feb 4 Tocos Beteiligung GmbH:

* Tocos is with 75.4 percent the largest shareholder of Hawesko

* At the end of acceptance period on Jan. 30, takeover offer for total of 4,121,284 outstanding shares of Hawesko Holding AG has been accepted

* In addition to stake of about 29.5 percent, which Tocos already held prior to takeover offer, this corresponds to stake of around 75.4 percent of share capital and voting rights of Hawesko Holding altogether

