FRANKFURT Dec 4 German wine seller Hawesko's management said on Thursday that a 40-euro-per-share takeover bid by shareholder Detlev Meyer was too low and recommended that investors do not accept the offer.

In a statement published on its website, Hawesko's management said the bid, which values the company at close to 360 million euros ($443 million), did not offer a sufficient premium, especially considering the bidder's plans for a restrictive dividend policy.

Meyer owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko shares via his investment vehicle Tocos Beteiligungs GmbH. Hawesko Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff holds a 30 percent stake in the firm.

($1 = 0.8127 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)