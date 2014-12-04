BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai reports Q1 profit of 328.3 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 3.38 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 4 German wine seller Hawesko's management said on Thursday that a 40-euro-per-share takeover bid by shareholder Detlev Meyer was too low and recommended that investors do not accept the offer.
In a statement published on its website, Hawesko's management said the bid, which values the company at close to 360 million euros ($443 million), did not offer a sufficient premium, especially considering the bidder's plans for a restrictive dividend policy.
Meyer owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko shares via his investment vehicle Tocos Beteiligungs GmbH. Hawesko Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff holds a 30 percent stake in the firm.
($1 = 0.8127 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago