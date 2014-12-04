* Hawesko management rejects takeover offer by Detlev Meyer

* Says Meyer's 40 eur/shr offer lacks big enough premium

* Says is in talks with several interested parties

* Says uncertain whether talks will result in new offer (Recasts, adds CFO comment, details)

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 German wine seller Hawesko's management is seeking an alternative buyer for the group after rejecting a takeover offer from shareholder Detlev Meyer as too low.

"Management is holding talks, some of which are intensive, with some interested parties," Hawesko's management said in a statement published on the company's website on Thursday, adding talks were at an early stage.

Meyer, who owns 29.5 percent of Hawesko shares, has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per share, valuing the group at close to 360 million euros ($443 million).

But Hawesko's management said the bid did not offer a sufficient premium -- especially considering the bidder's plans to cut the group's divided payout ratio to 40-50 percent of earnings from up to 95 percent -- and recommended that shareholders reject the offer.

"It is an obvious attempt to take control of the company on the cheap, at the lowest financial outlay possible," finance chief Ulrich Zimmermann said.

Management also criticised Meyer's plan to seek a change in leadership at Hawesko as a "clear affront" to Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff, the son of Hawesko founder Peter Margaritoff and a major shareholder with 30 percent of stock.

Shares in Hawesko, which operates Jacques' Wein-Depot shops and the Wein & Vinos mail-order service, have climbed about 8 percent so far this year and last traded at 41.275 euros.

Meyer's takeover offer runs through Dec. 22.

($1 = 0.8127 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter)