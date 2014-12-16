(Adds Hawesko statement)
FRANKFURT Dec 16 Buyout group Permira
has shelved plans to make a counter-bid for Hawesko as
the German wine seller seeks to fend off an offer from
31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, a source familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday.
Three sources had earlier told Reuters that Permira had
entered talks with Hawesko, which runs shops under the brands
Jacques' Wein-Depot and Wein & Vinos and whose second-biggest
shareholder Alexander Margaritoff is also the chief executive.
But Permira then found that Margaritoff's asking price was
too high, the source said.
Hawesko said in a statement: "Investor Permira has told the
Hawesko board that it does not intend to launch a rival offer."
Meyer has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per
share, valuing it at close to 360 million euros ($451.7
million).
Permira declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7970 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Noah Barkin and Pravin Char)