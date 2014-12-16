FRANKFURT Dec 16 Buyout fund Permira
is in talks to make a possible counter-bid for German wine
seller Hawesko, two sources familiar with the deal
said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Hawesko said its management was in talks
with some interested parties to fend off a bid from shareholder
Detlev Meyer, who already owns 31.3 percent of Hawesko shares.
Meyer has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per
share, valuing it at close to 360 million euros ($451.7
million).
Permira declined to comment. Hawesko was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.7970 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)