* Announced on Thursday on basis of preliminary numbers for third quarter that it expected EBIT to be 2.5 million euros for period July-September 2014, meaning that it would fall short of market expectation of amount more than 3 million euros

* Said main reason for this development were consultancy costs which turn out to be higher than expected

* Said Board continued to expect FY sales increase of 1 pct to 2 pct against previous year

* Said regarding EBIT margin, Board assumes that FY figure will fall within a range between 5.1 pct and 5.3 pct

* Said according to Board's current estimate, FY group EBIT is expected on order of 24-25 million euros, whereby a normal course of business is assumed for the important pre-Christmas trading period in the fourth quarter

