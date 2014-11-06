Nov 6 Hawesko Holding AG :

* Says consolidated operating result (EBIT) in Q3 2014 amounted to 2.5 million euros, up by 29.7 pct

* Says during quarterly period from July 1 to Sept. 30, consolidated sales rose by 3.9 pct to 103.4 million euros

* Says EBIT forecast for 2014 adjusted, still with noticeable rise

* Says 9-month sales rose by 2.1 pct to 322.4 million euros

* Continues to expect for FY rise in sales in order of magnitude of 1-2 pct compared to previous year (465 million euros)

* Says board has changed its forecast for FY operating result (EBIT) and consolidated net income

* Has revised previous EBIT forecast of 26 million euros accordingly: now expects that result will be in range between between 5.1 pct and 5.3 pct (previous year: 4.8 pct) of sales

* Says for FY consolidated EBIT in magnitude of 24-25 million euros (compared to 22.6 million euros in previous year) is expected

* FY net income is now expected to be around 16 million euros(previously: roughly 17 million euros)