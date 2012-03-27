NEW YORK, March 27 Hawker Beechcraft Inc said on
Tuesday it has reached an agreement with certain lenders that
will provide the company with about $120 million of additional
liquidity.
As part of the agreement, lenders holding about 70 percent
of Hawker's bank debt have agreed to defer Hawker's obligations
to make certain interest payments and have granted the company
relief from some existing loan covenants.
This forbearance agreement is scheduled to expire on June
29, the company said in a statement.