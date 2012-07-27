LONDON, July 27 US law courts have approved bankrupt US aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft's plans to create a $1.9 million employee retention plan as exclusive talks on the company's $1.79 billion sale to China's Superior Aviation Beijing Co continue.

Hawker Beechcraft, which is owned by Goldman Sachs and Onex Corp, entered exclusive talks with the Chinese aerospace firm on July 10.

The sale of the Witchita-based aircaft maker would pre-empt a full-blown debt restructuring. Hawker is seeking to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection which it entered in May when it was unable to support a $2.5 billion debt load.

The retention plan will boost salaries for 31 employees below Hawker's most senior leadership team to stop other Witchita-based aircraft manufacturers poaching staff amid the uncertainty created by Hawker's bankruptcy.

The outcome of a larger more controversial $5.3 million incentive plan for eight senior employees was postponed after the judge asked for additional evidence by August 6.

Hawker sought approval for the two compensation plans to reward employees either for being bought or emerging from bankruptcy as an independent company.

Hawker's CEO, Robert S. Miller, said that the plans were "reasonable and necessary to a successful conclusion to the company's reorganization."

Hawker has received consent from prepetition senior secured lenders representing about $1.1 billion of principal for the two bonus plans and the official unsecured creditors committee.

Hawker is keen to lock in its employees as it still sees risks to the sale.

An asset purchase scheme has not been signed with Superior Aviation and the deal still has to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for its impact on national security.

Superior Aviation is about 40 percent owned by the Chinese government. (Reporting by Billy Cheung, editing by Tessa Walsh)