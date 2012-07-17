July 17 Bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker
Beechcraft Inc said a U.S. bankruptcy court approved its plans
to enter into exclusive talks with China's Superior Aviation
Beijing Co over a sale of the company for $1.79 billion.
Hawker Beechcraft, owned by Goldman Sachs and Onex
Corp, said the approval gives the company up to 45 days
to negotiate the deal with Superior Aviation.
Last week, Hawker Beechcraft said Superior Aviation would
provide financial support to the company's jet operations over
the next six weeks.
Superior will pay $25 million before the end of the week,
apart from paying a similar amount within the next 30 days,
Hawker Beechcraft said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Superior Aviation said it would
work to keep jobs in the United States by expanding production
in locations across America, including Kansas, Arkansas and
Texas.