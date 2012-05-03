WASHINGTON May 3 Hawker Beechcraft Inc, the
aircraft maker owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private
equity arm and Onex Corp, on Thursday filed for
bankruptcy protection as part of a prearranged deal with lenders
that will eliminate about $2.5 billion in debt and $125 million
in annual interest expenses.
Hawker, which was bought by the private equity firms in 2007
for $3.3 billion, said the moves included a commitment for $400
million in debtor-in-possession financing, which would allow it
to continue operating and paying employees, suppliers and
vendors.
Hawker Chief Executive Steve Miller said the agreement would
stabilize and improve the company's capital structure after
three years of "aggressive transformational changes in all
operational functions."
"Restructuring our balance sheet and recapitalizing the
company in partnership with our debtholders will dramatically
improve Hawker Beechcraft's ability to compete in a rapidly
changing environment," he said.
Hawker said it was continuing to operate and would fill all
orders for available products, including the recently announced
sale of its T-6C trainer aircraft to Mexico. The company said it
was also committed to continuing to compete for an U.S. Air
Force contract to supply 20 light attack planes to Afghanistan.
Hawker said the agreement was reached with institutions
representing more than two-thirds of the company's bank and
senior bond debt.
Once the Chapter 11 filing is approved, equity ownership in
Hawker Beechcraft will be transferred to holders of the secured
debt, bond debt and certain other unsecured creditors.
Separately, Hawker Beechcraft's three pension plans are 56
percent funded, with $769 million in assets to cover about $1.4
billion in promised benefits for 20,000 workers and retirees,
according to U.S. pension insurers.
The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) said in a
statement that it was committed to working with the company and
creditors to keep pensions going.
PBGC said it would cover most of the $611 million shortfall
in benefits, if the accounts were terminated in bankruptcy as a
cost-savings move.
Reuters reported in March that Hawker was negotiating a
prearranged bankruptcy with its largest lenders, which include
Centerbridge Partners, Angelo Gordon and Capital Research &
Management, these sources said on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, the bank's private equity
fund, and Canada's largest buyout firm, Onex, bought Raytheon
Aircraft Co from Raytheon Co in early 2007, at the
height of the buyout boom, and renamed it Hawker Beechcraft.
But the purchase has proven to be ill-timed. The financial
crisis of 2008 and the subsequent economic downturn led to a
multi-year aviation industry downturn. The Wichita, Kansas-based
manufacturer of business jets, general aviation turboprops and
military trainers has seen sales of its small and medium-sized
business jets fall.
Hawker competes against bigger U.S. rivals such as General
Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream and Textron Inc's
Cessna, as well as foreign players like Brazil's Embraer SA
and Canada's Bombardier.
Hawker is one of several buyouts from the 2006-2007 period
to run into trouble. Several private equity firms at the time
paid aggressive prices for companies, loading them up with huge
piles of debt and hoping that economic growth would continue to
sustain the investments. But the financial crisis threw a monkey
wrench into their assumptions about growth, making these firms
unviable.
Miller, who is also chairman of bailed-out insurer American
International Group, is known for his ability to work
with financially troubled companies and solve hard problems,
even earning the moniker of "The Turnaround Kid" after he wrote
a book in 2008 about his experiences fixing companies over the
years.
Miller, who has come out of retirement several times to work
on corporate restructurings, helped oversee bankruptcies of
companies such as Delphi Corp and Federal-Mogul Corp.
Hawker has a huge debt load stemming from its 2007 leveraged
buyout and was hit especially hard by a sharp decline in
business jet sales after the financial crisis. The company's
business plan had projected a recovery in the business jet
market beginning in 2010, but that had only started to
materialize this year.
Earlier this year, Hawker lost a contract to build 20 light
attack planes for the U.S. Air Force, losing out in the bid to
U.S. defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp and Embraer.
The Air Force later canceled that contract citing inadequate
documentation for the decision, giving Hawker -- which had
challenged the contract award -- a chance to compete.