July 9 Bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft
Inc said it was in exclusive talks with a Chinese aerospace firm
over a sale of the company for $1.79 billion.
Superior Aviation Beijing Co's offer, which is subject to an
auction process if finalized, is likely to flush out higher bids
from other interested parties, bankers said.
The Chinese maker of plane engines and parts has also
offered to fund Hawker Beechcraft's jet operations over the next
six weeks.
The company, partly owned by the Beijing municipality
government, will not buy the Hawker Beechcraft's defense
business.
"Superior has had a long-standing interest in the commercial
aircraft business of Hawker Beechcraft, having first approached
the company several years ago regarding a potential strategic
partnership," Hawker Beechcraft said in a statement on Monday.
Hawker Beechcraft, owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private equity arm and Onex Corp, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy in May, unable to support a $2.5 billion debt load
amid a weak business jet market.
The Wichita, Kansas-based maker of business jets, general
aviation turboprops and military trainers had filed a
reorganization plan which will give secured lenders at least 81
percent of the company's equity when it emerges from bankruptcy.
The company had then disclosed that after inviting nine
interested parties to conduct due diligence, it asked six of
them to revise bids.
Other aircraft makers such as Brazil's Embraer or
Textron could also take a look at Hawker Beechcraft when
the auction process starts, industry bankers said.
A deal would be subject to approvals from the Chinese
government, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States and the bankruptcy court.
Hawker Beechcraft, whose exclusivity period with Superior
runs for 45 days, has not yet decided whether to sell the
defense business or keep it as a separate entity.
While foreign buyers may struggle to win regulatory
approval, U.S.-based industry players or private equity firms
could be interested in the defense business, industry bankers
said.
British defense contractor BAE Systems has also
been touted as a potential buyer.
If the defense business is sold to another company, up to
$400 million of the $1.79 billion purchase price would be
refunded to Superior, which is 40 percent owned by a company
controlled by the Beijing municipal government.