Nov 21 Haynes International Inc :
* Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2013 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $115.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $119 million
* Says backlog was $166.6 million at September 30, 2013, a
decrease of 12.1%
from $189.6 million at June 30, 2013
* Planned outages related to capital expansion projects in
Kokomo and arcadia
expected to impact Q1 results
* Expects revenue for the Q1 of fiscal 2014 to be lower than
revenue for Q4 of
fiscal 2013
* Says expects to incur a net loss in the first quarter of
fiscal 2014
* Says continued to see order entry, pricing and backlog
decline with lower
demand
