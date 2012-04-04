* Sees strong double-digit growth in Asia this year
* Says global outlook markedly improved in past 4 mths
* Resources, infrastructure, energy to drive growth
* Financial services still depressed, lagging
By Tomasz Janowski
TOKYO, April 4 British recruitment firm Hays Plc
expects strong double-digit growth in its Asia business
this year on strength in the resources and information
technology sectors, and is more optimistic about the global
outlook, its top executive said.
Chief Executive Alistair Cox told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday that while consumers, companies and employees seemed
paralysed last year by uncertainty over the world economy, they
had since begun to adapt to tougher conditions and started
hiring and changing jobs.
"I'm much more optimistic about the world in general than I
was maybe four months ago," Cox said at the company's Tokyo
offices. "I certainly don't think the world's problems have been
fixed, but I do think in many areas people are just learning to
deal with how the world is right now and how to go on with their
lives."
Cox said that while economic growth and new jobs were a boon
for recruiters, what was essential was confidence among
companies and job candidates to consider moving jobs or
replacing those who leave.
In that sense, whereas job creation lagged business
confidence and investment, the recruitment business could serve
as a leading indicator alongside consumer confidence, he said.
Hays, which specialises in placing workers in accountancy,
IT and engineering jobs, was particularly encouraged by a strong
start to 2012 for Asia-Pacific, where two of its top five
markets are located.
"I would expect very strong double-digit growth across our
Asia business in this calendar year because all the fundamentals
are there," Cox said.
With the exception of financial services, which within a
year has gone through a full boom-bust cycle and remained
depressed in most markets, Hays expected broad growth across
main markets and sectors.
Cox said IT specialists and engineers with expertise in
resources, energy and infrastructure were in particularly high
in demand.
"We are in a part of the world that has huge infrastructure
demands and some huge skills shortages as a result of that."
Australia, Hays' second biggest market after Britain, was
set to do very well thanks to its mining and resources boom,
while Japan, the group's No.5 market, was also poised for solid
growth, despite the economy's sluggish performance.
Christine Wright, who heads Hays' Japanese business said
growth was driven largely by increasing demand for bi-lingual
workers and more career mobility, with a gradual shift away from
lifetime employment.
The company, whose financial year ends in June, posted a 24
percent rise in pretax profit for the six months ended December
of 60.3 million pounds ($95.39 million), underpinned by overseas
operations accounting for almost 70 percent of group fees.
It is due to report January-March results on April 12.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)