April 14 British recruiting company Hays Plc
said it expected cautious client sentiment in Britain
through the fourth quarter as uncertainty mounts ahead of a
referendum on the country's European Union membership.
Hays cautioned that its full-year operating profit would be
about 5 million pounds lower than last year, if exchange rates
of its key operating currencies remained at levels seen on
Tuesday.
However, helped by strong growth across Europe and the
United States, the company reported a 4 percent rise in
third-quarter like-for-like net fee, its 12th consecutive
quarter of year-on-year growth.
Hays places workers in areas such as finance and
construction and IT.
