By Esha Vaish
April 14 UK-based international recruitment
company Hays Plc expects to be able to start making
special dividend payouts from next year, as strong growth across
Europe drove it to its 12th consecutive quarter of year-on-year
growth in fees.
The company also said it expected market forecasts for
operating profits for the year ending in June to move up from
the current consensus of 177 million pounds after reporting a
like-for-like 4 percent rise in net fees in the last three
months.
Hays shares were up 9 percent at 135.1 pence by 1020 GMT,
making the stock the biggest gainer in the Stoxx Europe 600
index.
"We had 20 countries growing by more than 10 percent and I'd
expect in the next quarter we'd have a similar 20 or so
countries growing by 10 percent and that's the benefit of a
diversified group," Finance Director Paul Venables told Reuters.
He forecast good growth in current fourth quarter, in
European markets such as Germany and France as well as the
United States.
UBS raised its operating profit forecast to 179 million
pounds from 175 million for the year ending June 30, factoring
in smaller than previously expected impact from the movements in
the euro and the Australian dollar against
the pound.
Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, posted a comparable profit of about 164
million pounds in the last financial year.
The expectations of another strong year puts Hays on a path
to start distributing surplus cash via special payouts.
Venables said Hays was likely to be able to start paying
special dividends from next year, adding that analysts'
expectations of yearly payouts of about 100 million pounds were
"definitely possible".
Dividends paid on results for the year ended June 2015
totalled 37.9 million pounds.
GEOGRAPHICALLY DIVERSE
Recruiters such as Hays, Michael Page and Robert
Walters are often seen as economic bellwethers because
people tend to switch jobs more often when confidence levels
rise.
Hays, which operates across 33 countries, posted an
underlying rise of 4 percent in net fees in its third quarter
ended last month, as strength in continental Europe markets and
the United States offset a weaker UK.
"As a result of its balanced geographic and discipline
exposures we see Hays as offering investors a relatively
defensive way of gaining exposure to the recruitment sector,"
Liberum analysts wrote in a note, reiterating their "buy" rating
on the stock.
However, fees in Hay's UK & Ireland business fell 3 percent,
as clients remained cautious on staffing in the run-up to the UK
referendum due to be held on June 23 on whether the country
should remain a member of the European Union.
Venables predicted a similar fall in fees in the fourth
quarter in the UK, which accounts for more than a third of the
business.
Earlier this week, Michael Page and Robert Walters also
posted slower rates of growth in the UK.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely,
Greg Mahlich)