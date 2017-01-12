(Adds details)
Jan 12 British staffing company Hays
reported a rise in quarterly net fees as growth in continental
Europe and Asia offset tough conditions in Britain where firms
remained cautious as the country prepares to exit the European
Union.
The company, which places workers in areas such as finance
and IT, said second-quarter group net fees at constant
currencies rose 2 percent in the three months to Dec. 31.
Net fees from its UK and Ireland operations, which account
for about a quarter of Hays' gross profit, fell 10 percent, but
remained stable over the preceding quarter, Hays said in its
trading update.
"In the UK, public sector markets remain tough, but we see
early signs of improvement in the private sector market," Chief
Executive Officer Alistair Cox said.
Net fees from Hays' UK private sector business, which
accounts for 71 percent of its operations in the country, fell 9
percent, Hays said.
Staffing firms such as Hays, PageGroup, SThree
and Robert Walters, are seen as gauges of wider
economic health because people tend to switch jobs more often
when confidence rises.
Although most British staffing companies have been hit by
uncertainty following the Brexit vote in June, growth in their
international businesses have more then offset the impact,
allowing them to raise earnings.
Hays, which operates in 33 markets, said net fees from its
continental Europe and rest of world operations grew 8 percent
at constant currencies.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
editing by Jason Neely)