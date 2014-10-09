(Amends headline to reflect underlying growth)

LONDON Oct 9 British recruiting firm Hays reported an underlying 9 percent rise in first-quarter net fees on Thursday, boosted by good performances across all its regions including Britain, Australia and Germany.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said the number of permanent job placements grew by 12 percent in the first quarter, on a like for like basis, whilst temporary placements grew by 7 percent. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)