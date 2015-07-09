LONDON, July 9 British recruiting firm Hays reported a 9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net fees after it saw strong demand in all three of its key regions, Britain and Ireland, continental Europe and Asia Pacific.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said on Thursday the number of permanent job placements grew by 14 percent in the quarter, on a like for like basis, while temporary placements grew by 6 percent.

Hays, which operates in 33 countries, reiterated its guidance for the full year of delivering strong group profit growth, with second-half operating profit slightly ahead of the first half. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)