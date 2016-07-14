July 14 British recruiter Hays Plc said it expected full-year operating profit of about 180 million pounds ($238 million), ahead of current market expectations, helped by strength in continental Europe.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said net fees at its continental Europe and rest of world division grew 21 percent.

Hays said net fees fell 4 percent in the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)