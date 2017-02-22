Feb 22 British recruiting company Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, has seen the UK market stabilise after stumbling in the immediate aftermath of last June's referendum about Britain leaving the EU, Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a statement.

The UK private recruitment market showed signs of improvement towards the end of the first half and that continued into the second half, he said.

Net fees rose to 465.5 million pounds in the six months ended Dec. 31, up from 396.9 million a year earlier, Hays said in its trading update. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)