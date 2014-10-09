* CFO sees UK wages up 3 pct next year particularly in
finance
* Construction, property see wages up as much as 10 pct
* Hays posts underlying 13 pct rise in Q1 net fees in UK
* Fills 20 pct more permanent UK jobs in Q1 on like-for-like
basis
(Adds CFO, analyst comments, shares)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Oct 9 British recruiting firm Hays Plc
has said skill shortages are pushing up some white
collar salaries as much as 10 percent, contrasting with
generally slack wage growth and signalling wage pressures in
some parts of the economy.
The company, one of Britain's biggest jobs agencies, said
pay for its skilled and professional clients in its home market
was already growing by between 2 and 3 percent on average as
demand grows in areas such as finance, accounting, IT and
construction.
It also said it had placed 20 percent more UK permanent
staff in the last quarter than the year before, the fastest
growth for eight years.
The findings could be significant given that Bank of England
(BoE) policymaker Kristin Forbes recently warned that the
strength of sterling could be masking some underlying inflation
pressures.
"It is becoming increasingly important to monitor trends in
domestically generated inflation - and especially unit labour
costs - so that monetary policy can be adjusted appropriately,"
Forbes said in a speech.
Hays Chief Financial Officer Paul Venables told Reuters he
expected wage levels for skilled professionals to rise by 3
percent next year in the UK and Ireland, particularly in
financial services.
"I think it is a pretty confident market, so if we are
seeing 2 to 3 percent now, I would be pretty confident we would
be seeing 3 percent in a year's time," said Venables.
Skills shortages in construction and property have seen wage
growth rises of up to 10 percent, Venables added, as companies
sought to fill specialised roles left vacant after the
recession.
The figures contrast with the economy as a whole where the
earnings of British workers have struggled to stay above 1
percent over the past year, lagging inflation, despite
unemployment falling to its lowest since late 2008.
Hays posted an underlying 13 percent rise in first-quarter
net fees for the UK and Ireland, an acceleration on the 11
percent it recorded in the full-year ending June 30.
And it said the number of permanent jobs it had filled grew
by 20 percent in the first quarter on a like-for-like basis, the
highest increase since 2006.
Temporary placements grew by 7 percent.
STRONG DEMAND
The recruiter, which operates in 33 countries, said major
specialism sectors like accountancy and finance, construction
and property, and IT all grew by more than 15 percent.
Hays posted underlying 9 percent rise in first-quarter group
net fees, boosted by strong demand in its three biggest markets
Australia, UK and Ireland, and Germany. That reflects an
acceleration on the 5 percent it recorded in the full year and 7
percent in the last quarter.
"This is a good start to the year ... I see no reason why at
the moment we won't continue at that sort of level. We had a
good year last year, I think we will have a better year this
year," said Venables.
Shares in Hays were 3.8 percent higher at 125 pence by 1123
GMT, one of the biggest gainers in the FTSE 250 index.
"Hays' first-quarter results reassure, broadly continuing
the rate of growth achieved in the preceding two quarters," said
Liberum analysts who have a "buy" rating on the stock.
Total net fees for permanent placements grew by 12 percent
in the first quarter, on a like-for-like basis, whilst temporary
placements grew by 7 percent.
Net fees in Australia, UK and Ireland and Germany grew
simultaneously for the first time in nearly four years, with 11
of businesses delivering record quarterly net fees. As a result
Hays increased its own consultants by 4 percent.
Venables said Australia, which has suffered in recent years
due to a slowdown in mining, returned to growth for the first
time in two years, six months earlier than he had expected.
"It has been much stronger than we expected and it's going
to accelerate, so we would be very confident that the next time
we are talking it will be much closer to 10 percent growth," he
said.
Asia Pacific and continental Europe also performed well,
with fees rising 6 percent and 8 percent respectively.
Hays said it expected currency translations to reduce
operating profit for the year ahead by around 7 million pounds,
citing the strength of sterling against the Australian dollar
and the euro as the main reason for the difference between
actual and like-for-like net fee growth rates.
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)