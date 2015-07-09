(Adds CFO comments, details)

By Li-mei Hoang

LONDON, July 9 British recruiting firm Hays said it expected to have paid off its debts and have a cash surplus in its next financial year and would consider paying a special dividend, after it reported a rise in fourth-quarter net fees.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Venables said the company reduced its net debt by 50 million pounds ($76.92 million) in the fourth quarter due to a strong performance in all three of its key regions - Britain and Ireland, Asia Pacific and continental Europe.

"We had a really good underlying cash performance and that means that we expect to be cash positive next year," he told Reuters, adding that the company was benefiting from good economic growth around the world.

"We expect to be in token special dividend territory next financial year," he said, adding that he hoped to return up to 50 to 100 million pounds to shareholders by 2017.

Hays, which operates in 33 countries, reiterated its guidance for the full year of delivering strong group profit growth, with second-half operating profit slightly ahead of its first half level of 81.5 million.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said its net fees - from placing candidates into jobs - increased by 9 percent in the fourth quarter.

The number of permanent job placements rose by 14 percent in the quarter, on a like-for-like basis, while temporary placements rose by 6 percent.

"I think we are a continued (phase) of good economic growth. There has been little or no bad economic data in the world over the last two years," Venables said.

Shares in the company were up by 2 percent at 160 pence by 0757 GMT.

($1 = 0.6501 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter and Pravin Char)