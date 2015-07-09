(Adds CFO comments, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, July 9 British recruiting firm Hays
said it expected to have paid off its debts and have a
cash surplus in its next financial year and would consider
paying a special dividend, after it reported a rise in
fourth-quarter net fees.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Venables said the company
reduced its net debt by 50 million pounds ($76.92 million) in
the fourth quarter due to a strong performance in all three of
its key regions - Britain and Ireland, Asia Pacific and
continental Europe.
"We had a really good underlying cash performance and that
means that we expect to be cash positive next year," he told
Reuters, adding that the company was benefiting from good
economic growth around the world.
"We expect to be in token special dividend territory next
financial year," he said, adding that he hoped to return up to
50 to 100 million pounds to shareholders by 2017.
Hays, which operates in 33 countries, reiterated its
guidance for the full year of delivering strong group profit
growth, with second-half operating profit slightly ahead of its
first half level of 81.5 million.
The company, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, said its net fees - from placing candidates
into jobs - increased by 9 percent in the fourth quarter.
The number of permanent job placements rose by 14 percent in
the quarter, on a like-for-like basis, while temporary
placements rose by 6 percent.
"I think we are a continued (phase) of good economic growth.
There has been little or no bad economic data in the world over
the last two years," Venables said.
Shares in the company were up by 2 percent at 160 pence by
0757 GMT.
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter and Pravin
Char)