* UK/Ireland underlying net fees up 6 percent in Q1
* Compares with 9 percent in previous three months
* Group underlying net fees up 8 pct
* Shares down 4.8 pct, hit lowest in 10 months
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 8 Recruitment firm Hays
shares slumped to a 10-month low on Thursday after a quarterly
trading update from the company showed a slowdown in net fee
growth in its main domestic market, prompting some analysts to
cut earnings forecasts.
In the UK and Ireland, which last year accounted for 36
percent of annual net fees, Hays said underlying net fees rose 6
percent in its first quarter, versus the 9 percent rate recorded
in the previous three months.
Shares in Hays, which places workers in areas such as
finance, construction and IT, tumbled as low as 136 pence, their
lowest since December, before paring their losses to be down 4.8
percent at 140.4p by 0815 GMT.
Analysts at UBS called the first quarter result in the UK
disappointing, noting: "Excluding an 'exceptional' education
result in September, the public sector has seen increasing
caution."
Jefferies analysts said they would trim their earnings per
share forecasts for the current financial year by 2 percent.
For the group as a whole, underlying net fee growth reached
of 8 percent in the first quarter, and the company said in a
statement it had enjoyed a good start to the new financial year,
with all three key businesses delivering further growth.
Group Finance Director Paul Venables shrugged off concerns
over the UK business. "The only area that we've seen a bit of a
slowdown is in public sector, which I think is to be expected a
few months after the election as a number of authorities begin
to focus on spending rounds," he said in a telephone interview.
Growing demand for Hays's services elsewhere in Europe gave
confidence in prospects, Venables said, pointing to an
increasing trend for companies in Germany, France and Spain to
use a recruitment service rather than hire staff themselves.
The company said that on a headline basis net fee growth was
3 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, lower than the
underlying growth due to the depreciation of the euro and the
Australian dollar against sterling.
It also warned that recent exchange rates would reduce
operating profit by 10 million pounds ($15.3 million) in the
current financial year compared with last year.
($1 = 0.6531 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)