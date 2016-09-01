(Adds Finance Director quotes, updates shares)
By Esha Vaish
Sept 1 International recruitment firm Hays Plc
said hiring in Britain weakened significantly shortly
after the June 23 vote to leave the European Union, as private
sector clients became hesitant to take on new staff.
However, the company, which places workers in areas such as
finance, construction and IT, said in its annual results on
Thursday that it was too early to know the longer-term impact of
Brexit and it had seen no evidence that it had affected hiring
levels in its many other markets.
So far, Hays had seen the largest impact in the UK among
larger companies, Finance Director Paul Venables told Reuters
"What we have seen...is a bit more hesitancy about
increasing headcount. More of the caution is coming from the
larger corporates and, understandably, London is bound to be the
more cautious area simply because it's got both banking and
construction and property," he said.
Hays' shares were down 2.8 percent at 126.94 pence at 0917
GMT, making it the second largest percentage loser on the
pan-European Stoxx 600 index.
The UK labour market entered "freefall" after the
referendum, with the number of permanent jobs placed by
recruitment firms in July falling at the fastest pace since May
2009, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said last
month.
In Britain, Hays said net fees in its private sector
business grew 2 percent in constant currency terms across its
continuing operations, while it fell 4 percent in its public
sector business over the financial year ended June
30.
Net fees for the UK & Ireland division, which accounts for
more than a third of the group' business, were flat overall, as
conditions became "more challenging" ahead of the referendum.
Since the end of June, Hays said conditions in its UK
business that places people in permanent jobs remained tough but
no worse, after a fall immediately after the vote.
In its temporary jobs business, activity levels in the UK
had remained broadly at pre-referendum levels, it added.
However, helped by strong growth in Germany, France and the
United States, Hays' full-year operating profit rose by 13
percent on a like-for-like basis to 181 million pounds ($238
million), broadly in line with its July estimate.
The company, which operates in 33 countries, raised its
full-year dividend by 5 percent to 2.90 pence and said it
remained on track to make a special payout in 2017.
($1 = 0.7609 pounds)
