LONDON Jan 8 British recruitment firm Hays
said it expects wage growth of up to three percent for
skilled workers this year, signalling an improvement in the job
market and adding to hopes the economic recovery is stabilising.
Pay for workers in Britain has only recently shown signs of
picking up after lagging inflation for most of the period since
the financial crisis, which saw many of Britain's banks and
financial services firms trim costs and cut jobs.
The wage growth of British workers is being closely watched
by Prime Minister David Cameron, who is banking on his
Conservative Party's reputation for running the economy to carry
him to victory in elections in May.
His party is trying to counter the opposition Labour party,
which says that five years of stagnant wages and rising prices
have left many Britons in a "cost of living crisis". The Bank of
England is also keeping a close eye on labour costs as it
considers when to start raising interest rates.
Hays Group Finance Director Paul Venables said he expected
to see salary increases within a range of 2 to 3 percent across
the board, while sectors such as construction, property and IT
would command increases of up to 10 percent.
"I think 2 to 3 percent will be the range (of wage growth)
for most of the companies we deal with," he told Reuters.
"The higher end will come out of the technical areas, where
there's a real acute shortage. We are going to see wage levels
there continue to go to the 5-10 percent level," he said.
Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, raised its profit guidance for the first
half of its financial year after seeing strong demand from
Britain, Australia and Asia.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by David Clarke)