* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
TORONTO, June 3 Hudson's Bay Co on Tuesday reported sales more than doubled during the first quarter, bolstered by its inclusion of Saks, which it acquired for $2.4 billion last year.
The company reported net earnings of C$176 million ($161.55 million), or earnings per share of 97 Canadian cents for the first quarter ended May 3, 2014. Last year, it recorded a net loss of C$82 million, or 68 Canadian cents for the same period.
Retail sales were C$1.86 billion, up from C$884 million.
($1 = 1.0895 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates long-running trade dispute between the two countries.