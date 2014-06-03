(Adds details on results, official comments, market reaction)
TORONTO, June 3 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay
Co returned to profit and saw sales more than double
during the first quarter, bolstered by its purchase of U.S.
luxury chain Saks Inc, but its U.S.-based Lord & Taylor chain
continued to struggle.
The historic retailer, which bought Saks last year for $2.4
billion and plans to open two Saks Fifth Avenue locations in
Toronto in the spring of 2016, said on Tuesday sales at
established stores grew 2.8 percent, excluding the impact of
foreign exchange.
The Bay, which launched its Kleinfeld bridal gown shop at
its flagship store in Toronto last month, did much better than
its Lord & Taylor stores in the United States, executives told
analysts during a conference call.
While both chains were negatively impacted by a harsh
winter, Lord & Taylor took a bigger hit, and its struggles were
consistent with those of other department stores in the United
States, executives said.
Hudson's Bay earned a net C$176 million ($161.55 million),
or earnings per share of 97 Canadian cents, in the first quarter
ended May 3. Last year, it recorded a net loss of C$82 million,
or 68 Canadian cents a share, during the quarter.
Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, and other items
(EBITDA) for the quarter was C$97 million, compared with C$29
million.
Retail sales were C$1.86 billion, up from C$884 million.
OFF 5th, Saks' outlet counterpart, posted same-store sales
growth of 15.1 percent, powered in part by strong growth in its
new online commerce business and success in moving residual Lord
& Taylor products to OFF 5th.
"We found that the Saks OFF 5th customer loved it and we
sold through the products very quickly," said Chief Executive
Richard Baker. "Which of course is good as part of our synergies
and exiting product in an efficient manner from Lord & Taylor,
but it also led us on a roadmap to change our assortment at Saks
OFF 5th."
HBC reiterated its plans to save C$100 million over the next
three years following the Saks acquisition, and said it was on
track to cut costs of $50 million in fiscal 2014.
HBC, which holds a lucrative real estate portfolio including
properties on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, didn't say what it
planned to do with its holdings.
Last summer, Baker said the company planned to create a REIT
and earlier this year, it sold its flagship downtown Toronto
store and neighboring office tower for C$650 million in an
arrangement that included leasing back the space for 25 years
with renewal terms.
The company reiterated its 2014 outlook first made in April.
At the time, the forecast was weaker than those of
analysts.
Shares pared earlier losses to trade down 1 percent at
C$17.11.
($1 = 1.0895 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)