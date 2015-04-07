(Updates throughout with details from conference call, market

By Solarina Ho
April 7 Retailer Hudson's Bay Co
forecast higher-than-expected sales for the coming year on
Tuesday, saying it will benefit from robust online demand and
strong growth at its Saks Fifth Avenue and OFF 5th stores.
Shares in the Canadian-U.S. department store operator hit a
record high following the news, jumping as much as 8.2 percent
to C$29.00 in Toronto.
HBC acquired Saks in 2013 for $2.4 billion, and its
inclusion in HBC's results has been a profit driver as have
improvements at its other retail banners, company executives
told analysts during a conference call.
The company said it will open its first two Canadian Saks
stores in the spring of 2016 as well as its first Canadian OFF
5th stores.
HBC, whose roots in Canada date back to 1670, also owns U.S.
department store chain Lord & Taylor, Hudson's Bay department
stores in Canada, and Canadian house wares chain Home
Outfitters.
Executives expressed interest in luxury-retail acquisitions,
but told analysts that while HBC has the financial means for a
deal, it is taking a conservative approach.
"We are always looking for the right type of transaction and
one that's going to be economically favorable to us," Executive
Chairman Richard Baker said.
Earlier this year, HBC said it was forming two real estate
joint ventures - one with U.S.-based Simon Property Group Inc
and one with Canada's RioCan Real Estate Investment
Trust - in a deal that would cut its debt by roughly
C$1.1 billion ($880 million) and pave the way for an initial
public offering of the ventures, or an alternative transaction.
HBC forecast sales of C$9 billion to C$9.3 billion for
fiscal 2015, ending at the end of January 2016, higher than
analysts' average estimate of C$8.17 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HBC said that in fiscal 2014's fourth quarter,
comparable-store sales rose 2.3 percent in its department store
group, which excludes Saks and Saks' outlet chain. Saks' sales
rose 2.6 percent, and at OFF 5th outlets they jumped 12.1
percent.
Online sales surged 35 percent to C$304 million.
HBC reports in Canadian dollars, and fourth-quarter results
were helped by the U.S. dollar's 12.1 percent appreciation
against the Canadian currency during the period.
Net profit from continuing operations rose to C$111 million,
or 61 Canadian cents per share, from C$37 million, or 21
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9.3 percent to C$2.63 billion.
($1=C$1.25 Canadian)
