April 19 Specialty chemicals maker H.B. Fuller Co said it will close six manufacturing units and cut about 130 jobs in North America as part of its integration with Swiss firm Forbo's industrial adhesives business.

The company will close six facilities and cut 90 jobs by mid-2013.

In December, H.B. Fuller said it will buy Forbo's industrial adhesives business for $395 million as it bulks up its presence in Europe.

St Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller will close the former Forbo corporate and research offices in North Carolina resulting in 40 job cuts.

The company, which said it is assessing integration work in Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA) and Asia Pacific, will announce any changes to the organizational structures in those regions in coming months.