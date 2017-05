Jan 5HBM Healthcare Investments :

* Expects 9-month net profit of 237 million Swiss francs ($236 million)

* Net asset value (NAV) per share climbs by 47 pct to a new high of 137.50 Swiss francs as at Dec. 31

Source text - bit.ly/1zNLA4R

($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)