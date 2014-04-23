(Adds analyst comments)
By Liana B. Baker and Lisa Richwine
April 23 Amazon.com's streaming video
service will offer some older shows from premium-cable channel
HBO starting next month, a deal that intensifies both companies'
competition with subscription-video service Netflix.
This is the first time HBO, owned by Time Warner Inc
, has licensed its award-winning programming to an online
subscription streaming service, the companies said in a
statement on Wednesday.
HBO shows are not available through Netflix. Netflix shares
fell 4.7 percent to $355.31 on Nasdaq.
The deal does not include the entire library of HBO shows
that are available on HBO Go streaming service. HBO Go will
become an option on Amazon's Fire TV device, but only for
subscribers to the HBO cable channel.
The partnership with HBO helps Amazon build a stronger case
for its Amazon Prime service roughly a month after the largest
U.S. online retailer boosted its annual Prime fee to $99 from
$79.
Prime subscribers will have access to the HBO programming on
May 21. Most will be older shows such as "The Sopranos" and "The
Wire," or earlier seasons from current series such as "True
Blood."
"HBO has the catalog depth to serve as a game-changer for
Amazon," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.
Amazon likely agreed to pay $200 million to $400 million a
year for the rights to HBO programming, Cantor Fitzgerald
analyst Youssef Squali estimated.
HBO's top program, "Game of Thrones," is not part of the
deal. Older hit series "Sex and the City," "Entourage" and "Curb
Your Enthusiasm" are also excluded because they are tied up in
syndication deals on cable.
Episodes of current shows such as "Girls," "The Newsroom"
and "Veep" will become available three years after they run on
HBO, the network said.
HBO negotiated the streaming deal with Amazon and did not
seek bids from other companies, according to two sources
familiar with the deal.
Amazon has been building its content libraries to tap the
growing appetite for online video. Like Netflix, it offers
original shows including political comedy "Alpha House" starring
John Goodman.
A Netflix spokesman said both Amazon and another one of its
competitors, video website Hulu "are acquiring lots of new
content that represents the maturation of Internet television,
which is great for the consumer." Hulu is owned by media
companies Walt Disney Co, 21st Century Fox and
Comcast Corp.
The streaming deal shows a new willingness by HBO to be
flexible in licensing as well as a shift away from agreements
with traditional cable networks. HBO's past licensing deals have
been with cable networks.
HBO and Time Warner's top executives have maintained that
the HBO Go product could one day be sold separately but that
currently the economics do not make sense.
Time Warner shares gained 1.5 percent to $65.90, while
Amazon fell 1.7 percent to $323.80.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, Lisa Richwine and Deepa
Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alden Bentley)