The logo for HBO,Home Box Office, the American premium cable television network, owned by Time Warner, is pictured during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Television network Home Box Office Inc, owned by Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), said its Chief Executive Bill Nelson will retire at the end of the year and co-President Richard Plepler will succeed him.

Nelson, who joined HBO in 1984, has been the CEO since 2007.

Plepler, who joined HBO in 1992 as senior vice president of corporate communications, green-lit such popular shows as "True Blood" and "Game of Thrones" as co-president.

