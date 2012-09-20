Sept 20 Television network Home Box Office Inc, owned by Time Warner Inc, said its Chief Executive Bill Nelson will retire at the end of the year and co-President Richard Plepler will succeed him.

Nelson, who joined HBO in 1984, has been the CEO since 2007.

Plepler, who joined HBO in 1992 as senior vice president of corporate communications, green-lit such popular shows as "True Blood" and "Game of Thrones" as co-president.