June 23 Television network HBO said it would
offer the premiere episodes of two new comedy series on Facebook
, underlining the growing popularity of the social
networking site as a video platform.
The popularity of web videos have led to U.S. networks
experiment with new platforms to attract new viewers. With about
1.44 billion monthly active users, Facebook has become a
sough-after outlet for companies looking to market their
products via online videos, the fastest growing category of
Internet ads.
Last week, Amazon.com Inc released the pilot
episode of its show "Catastrophe" for a limited time on the
social media network, instead of its own Prime Instant Video
streaming service.
HBO, owned by Time Warner Inc, said on Wednesday
viewers would be able to access the premiere episodes of Dwayne
Johnson-starrer "Ballers" and "The Brink" on Facebook for a
limited period. The two new original series premiered on Sunday.
Turner Broadcasting, another Time Warner network, said in
April it granted exclusive video-on-demand rights to its Cartoon
Network and Adult Swim programs to video streaming service Hulu.
On Tuesday Hulu said it would soon allow users to add CBS
Corp's TV network Showtime to their subscriptions.
