NEW YORK, May 7 - A lawyer for HBO said on Thursday that a
libel case brought against the Time Warner Inc
subsidiary by a British sporting goods company was groundless
and maybe even defamatory.
The comments from HBO lawyer Dane Butswinkas, in which he
dismissed the charges against his client as "grossly
irresponsible," came in his closing arguments in a trial in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan.
The trial began on April 13 over a report called "Children
of Industry," which first aired on "Real Sports with Bryant
Gumbel" in 2008.
Journalists who worked on the report, including veteran TV
newsman Bernard Goldberg, had been accused of "fraud" and
subjected to nothing short of "full-fledged character
assassination," Butswinkas said.
A lawyer for Mitre Sports International, which brought the
lawsuit against HBO, countered that it was anything but
groundless.
The stakes are high because lawyers for Mitre said before
the trial began that they were seeking "tens of millions of
dollars" in punitive damages from HBO.
Mitre filed its libel claims on grounds that the HBO report
portrayed it as using, or turning a blind eye to others using,
child labor in the manufacture of Mitre soccer balls in India.
It also filed its complaint because Mitre, a unit of
Britain's Pentland Group, was the only soccer ball brand named
in "Children of Industry."
Pentland claims to stand at the forefront of global efforts
to eradicate child labor from the sporting goods industry.
Mitre's case against HBO centered largely on claims that
some children shown hand-stitching Mitre soccer balls in the
report, for 5 cents per hour or less, were not actual child
stitchers. The company's lawyers produced sworn depositions from
three of the children to bolster its contention that children
were induced to pretend on camera that they were underage
workers.
HBO disputed those claims and countered that child laborers
in Jalandhar, India, where much of "Children of Industry" was
filmed, live in what Butswinkas described as a "climate of fear"
and were coerced into signing false affidavits.
Mitre lawyer Lloyd Constantine circled back to what he told
jurors at the start of the trial in his own closing arguments on
Thursday, saying "Children of Industry" was nothing but "a pack
of lies targeting Mitre."
HBO may have taken two years to produce the report, he said,
but all it came up with was "clever staging" and "fabrication."
The case is Mitre Sports International Limited v. Home Box
Office Inc in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 08-09117.
