By Liana B. Baker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 Time Warner's HBO is
preparing to sell a standalone service over the Internet for the
first time, in one of the most closely watched moves in pay TV
history. Yet the road to the launch has been far from an easy
one - marked by changes in strategy, deadlines, and the
departure of its chief technology officer along with two of his
lieutenants.
Otto Berkes, who was previously a Microsoft executive,
resigned from the CTO position in December, only a matter of
months before HBO is expected to start selling the new product,
and two senior vice presidents on the technology team, Mark
Thomas and Drew Angeloff, are also leaving, sources familiar
with the situation said.
The original plan discussed by the network's top executives
was to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a
sophisticated streaming platform that would make HBO, one of the
best-known premium channels in the United States, capable of
challenging streaming video services from Netflix and
Amazon head on. Berkes, who was also a cofounder of
Xbox, was a key part of that ambitious project - he had been
hired by HBO in 2011 to set up a new office in Seattle,
initially hiring 80 engineers with plans to grow much bigger.
The idea was that the technology would not only support HBO
but potentially other Time Warner offerings, such as Turner
Broadcasting and Warner Bros. The platform, which would power a
product that doesn't require a cable subscription, would be used
globally and was supposed to be ready in 2016, said the sources,
who worked on that effort.
But these sources said that much of the plan was changed
when Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc made
a surprise takeover bid for Time Warner last summer.
To justify to shareholders why they shouldn't consider the
Australian-born media tycoon's overtures, Time Warner said that
its own strategic plan would deliver more value to shareholders
than Murdoch could.
COST CUTTING
In October, at its first investor day in four years, Time
Warner outlined a series of measures aimed at bolstering revenue
growth and cutting costs. Among those was an announcement by
HBO's CEO Richard Plepler that the standalone HBO was going to
launch in 2015, news that quickly became the main headline from
the event.
"Time Warner needed to show investors that they had a plan
that the Murdoch bid was not factoring in," said Michael
Nathanson, a media analyst at MoffettNathanson research.
At the time, HBO also decided to cancel the internal
technology investment, and to use a third party to provide the
new HBO service, a move in sync with a cost efficiency plan
driven by Time Warner's Chief Financial Officer Howard Averill.
The more ambitious platform was going to eat up too many
dollars and be too slow to come to market, sources familiar with
Time Warner's thinking said.
The sources said the decision to speed up the standalone
product was not related to the battle with Murdoch. They said
this year was viewed as simply the right time for the initiative
given that rival media companies were starting to debut online
offerings outside of a traditional cable subscription. Dish
Network is launching its own $20 per month Internet service
later this month and CBS has said that its Showtime
network, the biggest direct competitor to HBO, will sell its own
separate offering later this year.
Shortly after the October announcement, HBO told its
engineering team about the decision to cancel plans to develop
its own technology platform. Instead of being developed
internally, technology would be handled by MLB Advanced Media, a
subsidiary of Major League Baseball best known for powering the
technology that streams live baseball games. Going with this
vendor would save millions, one of the sources close to Time
Warner said.
A person who had worked on the earlier HBO strategy said
that pulling back from building its own platform may come back
to haunt the network. "HBO and Time Warner lost the appetite for
the investment required to go big here," the person said. "Old
media lost its nerve."
The people who worked on the earlier effort say there are
drawbacks to having a third-party handle distribution of the
product, including having less control over how subscribers
experience it. They say HBO could be missing out on the
long-term potential of owning all of the software behind the
standalone service.
An HBO spokesman, in a statement, said "any business
strategy undergoes many iterations," and that it was confident
in its decision. "We believe we landed in exactly the right
place with MLB Advanced Media as our partner, and we will
deliver a great product later this year that fully lives up to
the reputation of the HBO brand," he said.
DEPARTURES
Among the casualties of the decision was Berkes. He left
amid tensions with HBO management over his role following the
change in strategy, the people who worked on the effort
said. Thomas and Angeloff are leaving for similar reasons,
these people said.
The 80 or so employees in Seattle still have jobs but HBO is
without a CTO and has no immediate plans to hire a new one.
HBO declined to comment on the departures.
As for the big debut, the launch plans are still vague.
Company insiders had anticipated an April start date to leverage
off the fifth season of the top HBO series Game of Thrones. But
a source close to the matter said HBO has other big shows
beginning in the summer, such as a new series of True
Detective, that any launch could leverage off.
The pricing of the new product and how it will be sold could
not be learned. The company is exploring a number of options,
including selling the standalone through pay-TV providers like
Comcast Corp, and through the likes of Apple
and Amazon, one source close to the company said.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Martin Howell)