* Peter Cummings fined 500,000 stg, gets lifetime ban
* Record fine relates to HBOS 2008 collapse
* Cummings led "culture of optimism", aggressive lending
* FSA acted as "lawmaker, judge, jury, executioner"
* FSA now plans to produce full report on HBOS collapse
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 12 One of the most senior
executives who led British bank HBOS Plc to the brink of
collapse in 2008 has been given a record fine and banned for
life from the industry, the financial regulator said on
Wednesday.
Peter Cummings, the head of corporate lending at HBOS until
it was rescued by Lloyds, was fined 500,000 pounds
($805,000) by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
It marks a record fine for a senior executive for management
failings and ends a three-year investigation into Cummings' role
at the bank, where he was a director and chief executive of its
corporate division which pursued aggressive growth and has been
blamed for dragging HBOS near to collapse.
The FSA said Cummings "led a culture of optimism," which
affected the division's judgment about bad debts, and did not
adequately monitor a deterioration in the value of big loans.
In 2007 and 2008, when there were growing signs of problems
in the economy, he did not mitigate potential risks and instead
"directed his division to increase its market share as other
lenders were pulling out of deals."
The FSA said it will now produce a full report on the causes
and failures of HBOS, which it aims to release by early next
year.
Cummings slammed the decision and said it had not been
reached through any fair or independent judicial process, but
said he would not take the matter to the High Court due to the
potential costs and strain on him and his family.
"For the past 3-1/2 years I have been singled out and
subjected to an extraordinary Orwellian process by an
organisation that acts as lawmaker, judge, jury, appeal court
and executioner," he said.
"The fact that I am the only individual from HBOS to face
investigation defies comprehension," he said, adding: "Who set
the financial targets that the Corporate Division had to meet?"
Cummings worked at the bank or its predecessor for 36 years
and started running the corporate division in 2006 under Chief
Executive James Crosby and from July 2006 under Andy Hornby.
MAN BEHIND DEALS
Cummings was renowned for bankrolling a number of top
businessmen such as retail entrepreneurs Philip Green and Tom
Hunter, including when the former wanted to buy Marks & Spencer
.
Green has been reported as saying there were no
relationships like his one with Cummings - claiming he once
phoned Cummings up in the middle of the night and got approval
for a 450 million pound loan for a deal within seven minutes.
HBOS was Britain's biggest mortgage lender under the Halifax
brand, and massively grew its corporate lending under Cummings.
It grew its exposure to large, single-name borrowers, often
with aggressive deal structures or as the sole underwriter, and
was heavily exposed to commercial property.
Deals involving a loan of over 75 million pounds or a
substantial equity investment had to be approved by a credit
committee chaired by Cummings, and there was a big jump in the
volume and complexity of deals approved in 2006 and 2007, the
FSA said.
Some 199 deals worth 56 billion pounds were approved in
2006, which increased to 361 deals worth 96.2 billion pounds in
2007, the regulator said.
Cummings' bonus structure included incentives, so he
benefited directly from increased profitability in the business.
In March the FSA issued a public censure of HBOS's corporate
division, finding it guilty of "very serious misconduct" that
contributed to Britain having to rescue HBOS with billions of
pounds of taxpayer cash.
It issued a public censure but did not impose a fine because
that would have heaped more pain on taxpayers, who own 40
percent of Lloyds.