By Steve Slater

LONDON, Sept 12 One of the most senior executives who led British bank HBOS Plc to the brink of collapse in 2008 has been given a record fine and banned for life from the industry, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Peter Cummings, the head of corporate lending at HBOS until it was rescued by Lloyds, was fined 500,000 pounds ($805,000) by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

It marks a record fine for a senior executive for management failings and ends a three-year investigation into Cummings' role at the bank, where he was a director and chief executive of its corporate division which pursued aggressive growth and has been blamed for dragging HBOS near to collapse.

The FSA said Cummings "led a culture of optimism," which affected the division's judgment about bad debts, and did not adequately monitor a deterioration in the value of big loans.

In 2007 and 2008, when there were growing signs of problems in the economy, he did not mitigate potential risks and instead "directed his division to increase its market share as other lenders were pulling out of deals."

The FSA said it will now produce a full report on the causes and failures of HBOS, which it aims to release by early next year.

Cummings slammed the decision and said it had not been reached through any fair or independent judicial process, but said he would not take the matter to the High Court due to the potential costs and strain on him and his family.

"For the past 3-1/2 years I have been singled out and subjected to an extraordinary Orwellian process by an organisation that acts as lawmaker, judge, jury, appeal court and executioner," he said.

"The fact that I am the only individual from HBOS to face investigation defies comprehension," he said, adding: "Who set the financial targets that the Corporate Division had to meet?"

Cummings worked at the bank or its predecessor for 36 years and started running the corporate division in 2006 under Chief Executive James Crosby and from July 2006 under Andy Hornby.

MAN BEHIND DEALS

Cummings was renowned for bankrolling a number of top businessmen such as retail entrepreneurs Philip Green and Tom Hunter, including when the former wanted to buy Marks & Spencer .

Green has been reported as saying there were no relationships like his one with Cummings - claiming he once phoned Cummings up in the middle of the night and got approval for a 450 million pound loan for a deal within seven minutes.

HBOS was Britain's biggest mortgage lender under the Halifax brand, and massively grew its corporate lending under Cummings.

It grew its exposure to large, single-name borrowers, often with aggressive deal structures or as the sole underwriter, and was heavily exposed to commercial property.

Deals involving a loan of over 75 million pounds or a substantial equity investment had to be approved by a credit committee chaired by Cummings, and there was a big jump in the volume and complexity of deals approved in 2006 and 2007, the FSA said.

Some 199 deals worth 56 billion pounds were approved in 2006, which increased to 361 deals worth 96.2 billion pounds in 2007, the regulator said.

Cummings' bonus structure included incentives, so he benefited directly from increased profitability in the business.

In March the FSA issued a public censure of HBOS's corporate division, finding it guilty of "very serious misconduct" that contributed to Britain having to rescue HBOS with billions of pounds of taxpayer cash.

It issued a public censure but did not impose a fine because that would have heaped more pain on taxpayers, who own 40 percent of Lloyds.