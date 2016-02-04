BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
CAIRO Feb 4 Egypt's HC Securities is working on acquisitions in Egypt worth more than 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($638.6 million) this year, Chairman Hussein Choucri told Reuters.
"The sellers in the deals taking place in 2016 are Egyptians and the buyers are foreigners and Arabs," Choucri said.
Choucri also said his HC Securities is advising on an acquisition of a Turkish medical firm by a company in the United Arab Emirates, and hopes the deal would be completed this year.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by David Clarke)
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: